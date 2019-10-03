Over a quarter of Panthers roster on injury report

Getty Images

The Panthers are more than a little banged up at the moment, with 14 players showing up on their first injury report of the week (and that doesn’t count defensive tackle Kawann Short, who went on IR this week).

While quarterback Cam Newton‘s out with his foot injury (and will be for some time), they also have a concentration of problems on the offensive line that will concern backup Kyle Allen.

Via Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer, right guard Trai Turner wasn’t practicing because of the ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game. They managed that by moving left tackle Daryl Williams to his spot and plugging second-round rookie Greg Little in at left tackle with acceptable results.

But Little popped back up in the concussion protocol, after experiencing more symptoms after last week’s game. Little was inactive the first two games of the year after suffering a concussion in the preseason.

The Panthers claimed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch off waivers from New England yesterday afternoon, adding to their depth up front, but it leaves them searching for answers.

If Little and Turner can’t play, they’ll have to decide where to deploy Williams (who struggled at left tackle during the first two games and admittedly is more comfortable playing on the right side), and then how to plug the other hole.

Also not practicing for the Panthers Wednesday were outside linebacker Brian Burns (wrist), tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion protocol), safety Eric Reid (ankle), and cornerback Donte Jackson (groin). Running back Christian McCaffrey got the day off after touching the ball 37 times last week.