Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2018 and he has picked up right where he left off.

Mahomes threw for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Chiefs opened the season with a 4-0 record in September. He leads the league in both of those categories. Mahomes did not throw an interception in the opening month of the season.

That was good enough to make him the choice as the AFC’s first offensive player of the month of the season.

Mahomes enters October on pace to throw for over 6,000 yards, which would both top last season and shatter the single-season record for passing yards. If he keeps that up, this may not be his final monthly honor of the year.