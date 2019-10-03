Rams use a challenge to get a fumble but settle for field goal

Getty Images

They — whoever they is — say that things always even out.

Officials blew dead what should have been a Saints’ scoop and score against the Rams in Week Two. On the Seahawks’ first possession tonight, officials blew dead what could have been a Rams’ scoop and score.

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman forced Jaron Brown to fumble after a 15-yard catch. Marcus Peters picked up the ball, but officials blew it dead, ruling Brown was out of bounds.

Peters might or might not have scored, but he never got the chance.

The Rams challenged and won, with Brown still in bounds when he lost the ball.

It set up the Rams in good field position at the Seattle 33, but Los Angeles still is looking for its initial first-quarter touchdown of the season.

The Rams gained only 4 yards before settling for a 47-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

They added a 32-yard Zuerlein on their second possession and now have a 6-0 lead.