Randall Cobb calls facing Packers for first time just another game

Randall Cobb spent his first eight seasons in Green Bay. He played the Cowboys five times, including twice in the postseason, making 34 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown.

Jason Garrett said Cobb was “a pain in the ass” every time.

The Cowboys signed the slot receiver this offseason, and they are hoping he becomes that to Green Bay.

Cobb, though, chuckled Wednesday when asked if, with the Packers coming to town Sunday, this was a bigger week than most.

“What is this, Week 5?” Cobb said. “Just Week 5, man. Another game, another opportunity for us to go show what we’re all about.”

Cobb has 14 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in his first season with the Cowboys. He made 470 catches for 5,524 and 41 touchdowns in his career with the Packers.

He repeatedly insisted playing Green Bay was no big deal.

“I pride myself in being a person that is being present wherever you are in life at any stage,” Cobb said. “I reminisce on the past from time to time, but I like to be present and in this present moment I’m here, and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

The Packers will see the same player they have seen since 2011 when they made him a second-round pick. He just will be on the other side of the field.

“You tell me on Monday. You tell me on Monday what you see,” Cobb said. “I pride myself in playing hard and being the best that I can be week in and week out, and I’m definitely going to give it my best this weekend.”