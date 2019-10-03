Report: “Almost certain” Rams-Seahawks won’t be seen on Dish Network or Sling TV

Getty Images

For Dish Network and Sling TV customers who hope to watch Rams-Seahawks, it could be time to get an Amazon Prime trial membership.

John Ourand of Sports Business Daily reports that it’s “almost certain” NFL Network won’t carry the Week Five Thursday Night Football game on Dish Network or Sling TV, in deference to their dispute with FOX.

NFL Network has no dispute with FOX. According to Ourand, however, FOX has final say as to whether NFL Network will simulcast the game on the services that won’t have access to FOX content. NFL Network would televise content from its “NFL 100” series instead, if FOX indeed shutters the game for Dish and Sling.

So here’s what our readers with Dish or Sling should do: Given that Amazon.com reportedly will not restrict the availability of its game (really, how could it?), go to Amazon.com, get a free 30-day trial subscription to Amazon Prime, watch the game, enjoy Amazon.com for the rest of the month, and then decide whether to keep it.