Reports: Patriots signing Younghoe Koo to practice squad

Mike Nugent is set to be the next Patriots kicker, but the team is reportedly bringing another kicker into the organization as well.

The Patriots worked out seven kickers over the last two days as they prepare to be without Stephen Gostkowski for the rest of the season. Nugent got the nod for the active roster and multiple reports indicate that Younghoe Koo will be joining the practice squad as an insurance policy of sorts.

Koo opened the 2017 season as the Chargers kicker, but only lasted four games after missing 3-of-6 field goal attempts over his time with the team. He’s bounced around the tryout circuit since then, but his only other game action came with the Atlanta entry in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year.

If Nugent handles the assignment without major problems, his next game action will likely come with a team other than the Patriots.