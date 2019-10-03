Shaq Barrett’s big September results in NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

When people were making preseason predictions about the most impactful free agent signings, few included Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett on the list.

September’s results suggest that everyone missed the boat, although it’s understandable why that happened.

Barrett recorded 14 sacks over four seasons with the Broncos, which made his decision to sign with the Bucs a relatively unnoticed development this offseason. Barrett gained a lot of notice in September by recording nine sacks in Tampa’s four games.

That includes following up a three-sack game in Week Two with four sacks of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in Week Three. Barrett also had an interception in last Sunday’s win over the Rams, so he’s made an impact in more ways than one so far this season.

Barrett’s been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month for September in recognition of those efforts. He’ll try to keep it rolling against the Saints this Sunday.