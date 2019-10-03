Stefon Diggs a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs didn’t practice Wednesday. The receiver returned to being a full participant Thursday.

Diggs said a cold kept him from participating a day earlier, though the Vikings listed his absence as a “non-football injury.” An illness would be listed on the report.

“Cold kind of snuck up on us,” Diggs said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Feeling a little bit under the weather, that’s all.”

Diggs seems to want out of Minnesota. Although Diggs said Thursday he has not asked for a trade, he said he couldn’t speak for his agent, Adisa Bakari.

Diggs, who has only 13 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown, said he wants to play for the Vikings on Sunday.

“I hope they let me play,” Diggs said. “I like football. I want to be a part of playing football on Sunday.”

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow/groin) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday. But coach Mike Zimmer said he was “not really worried” about Alexander.

Safety Anthony Harris (quadriceps) and linebacker Kentrell Brothers (wrist/hamstring) were limited.

Offensive guard Josh Kline (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (shoulder) returned to full practices a day after being limited. It was the first time Kline has had a full practice in two weeks.