Stefon Diggs on trade rumors: “There’s truth to all rumors”

Getty Images

Yes, receiver Stefon Diggs seems to want out of Minnesota.

That sense has been percolating for a while now, and Diggs did nothing to defuse it after missing work on Wednesday, supposedly because he was sick. He’s definitely sick — sick of playing for a team that has jammed the pendulum from too much pass to too much run.

Diggs was back with the team on Thursday, and he met with the media. In so doing, it became crystal clear that it may take a minor miracle to make the man responsible for the Minneapolis Miracle want to stay in Minnesota.

“I feel there’s truth to all rumors no matter how dress you it up,” Diggs said regarding the rumor that he could be traded, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.”

While saying nothing he said plenty. And he said more.

“The space that we’re in right now is definitely is a lot of questions,” Diggs said. “I can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it’s not but I can say at this point I’m just trying to work through it.”

Diggs said he hopes to play Sunday against the Giants in New Jersey. Via Tomasson, offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Diggs will indeed play.

“We’ll see,” Stefanski said.

We raised last week the question of whether Diggs is a luxury the Vikings can no longer afford, given that they don’t use him. If he wants out, that makes it an even more pressing question.

The Vikings reportedly have no plans to trade Diggs, but other than Patrick Mahomes no current NFL player is untouchable. If someone else makes the Vikings an offer that they like, it would be wise to give it serious consideration.

Even if Diggs stays in Minnesota through 2019, it’s starting to feel like he won’t be there next year. The question for the Vikings will be whether they can get more for him now, or later.