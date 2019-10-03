Taylor Lewan looks to keep “emotions in check” in return from suspension

Getty Images

The Titans will be returning to an old look on the offensive line this week.

Dennis Kelly has been starting at left tackle this season, but he’ll give way to Taylor Lewan as Lewan makes his return from a four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension. Safety Kenny Vaccaro said that he’s looking forward to having Lewan’s “energy” back on the field and quarterback Marcus Mariota says the tackle has a “little juice,” but Lewan is focused on keeping things calm in his return.

Lewan said he hopes to keep his “emotions in check” against the Bills after his first September away from football in ages.

“Anytime you’re put in a situation like this, you have two choices: you can let it beat you up or you can grow from these types of things. And I believe that I’ve grown from it,” Lewan said, via the Tennessean. “I’ve prepared as much as I possibly could for the opportunity coming up Sunday. And now I’m excited to be back. It’s a unique feeling. These guys have been in it. They’ve been in the grind, and for me to come back in after four weeks, kind of fit back in to what they’re trying to do and what these coaches are trying to establish as a culture, keep that moving. There’s been a lot of time for reflection, for sure.”

The Titans have sandwiched a pair of strong wins over a pair of rough losses and the play of the offense has done much to determine how each game has gone. They’ll be hoping that Lewan’s return will be followed by more consistently positive outings from the unit.