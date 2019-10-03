Thunderstorms possible around Rams-Seahawks game Thursday night

Getty Images

A possibility exists that Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks could be disrupted due to thunderstorms.

According to KIRO 7 meteorologist Morgan Palmer, thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and small hail are expected in the Puget Sound region on Thursday. The peak times when such storms could surface would be from the mid-afternoon through sunset, which is set for around 6:45 p.m. Kickoff for the Rams-Seahawks game is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT.

The last time thunderstorms disrupted a Seahawks game was in Sept. 2013 when a Sunday night game in Seattle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks was delayed around an hour after 12 minutes of the game had been played.

Across town at the University of Washington, a game between California and Washington was delayed two-and-a-half hours less than a month ago as lightning storms blasted the area just minutes into the game.

The storms that could affect Thursday night’s game aren’t supposed to be nearly as severe. Per the forecast, “any issues with lightning, downpours or small hail should be brief in duration if there are any impacts to the stadium area at all.”