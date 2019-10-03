Vontaze Burfict suspension appeal scheduled for Tuesday

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict for the remainder of the regular season this week because, per NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan, Burfict has “continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Burfict has the right to appeal that ban and he has done just that. According to multiple reports, Burfict’s appeal will be heard on Tuesday. The suspension is in effect pending the appeal.

The appeal will be heard by Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks. Brooks and former NFL wideout James Thrash are the two appeals officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Brooks heard Burfict’s appeal of a three-game ban for a hit on then-Steelers wideout Antonio Brown in a playoff game after the 2015 season. He upheld the penalty in that case, but Burfict had more luck with Thrash the next year as a five-game suspension was dropped to three games.