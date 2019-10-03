Younghoe Koo, Josh Gable added to Patriots kicker tryout list

Getty Images

The Patriots will continue looking at options to replace kicker Stephen Gostkowski on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Younghoe Koo will work out for the team. Koo was 3-of-6 on field goals and 9-of-9 on extra points in four games for the Chargers in 2017. He kicked in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year.

The team is also bringing in Josh Gable, who spent time at one of New England’s rookie minicamps and is best known for YouTube videos showing off both trick shots and a strong leg.

Elliott Fry, Blair Walsh, Matthew Wright, Kai Forbath and Mike Nugent were in on Tuesday. Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.