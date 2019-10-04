Aaron Donald on Rams defense: Nothing to panic about

Getty Images

The Rams defense gave up 464 yards in a 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers in Week Four and followed that up by allowing 429 yards in Thursday night’s 30-29 loss to the Seahawks.

Stringing together those efforts made the play of the defense one of the discussion points for Rams players after the game. Safety Eric Weddle said that facing Russell Wilson is “a challenge” for a defense and that the unit’s “confidence isn’t shaken at all” by the two straight losses.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald agreed with his teammate. He said the unit is “fine” despite the two losses.

“It’s still early in the season. That’s nothing to panic about,” Donald said. “There’s a lot more football left. All you can do is watch the film, learn, try to fix the things you did wrong and build up the things you did good and keep playing ball.”

The Rams get an extended break before facing the 49ers in Week Six. Given the start that the Niners have had to the season, a win in that game would be a good way to remain above the fray in the NFC West.