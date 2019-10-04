Adam Thielen: “The media always tries to twist things”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 4, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
AP

The Vikings have had a strange week, starting with the aftermath of Sunday’s loss to the Bears. And the guy who pushed down the first domino is pushing back against those who repeated and characterized his words.

Everything’s good,” Thielen told Dave Lee of WCCO radio on Friday morning regarding Thielen’s relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. “You know, the media always tries to twist things and make things into what they’re not.”

Although Thielen disagrees with the manner in which his post-game remarks about the team’s passing game were interpreted, the full extent of his comments indicate that Thielen’s criticism of the passing game was directed not at play design or poor blocking or receivers failing to get open but the guy responsible for distributing the football.

“At some point, you’re not going to be able to run the ball for 180 yards, even with the best running back in the NFL,” Thielen said. “And that’s when you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to make plays. You have to be able to hit the deep balls. You have to do that because otherwise it’s too easy for teams to just tee up and rush the quarterback. We have to be able to run the ball and pass the ball.”

Separately in that same session with reporters, Thielen was asked about his inability to connect with Cousins when Thielen was open deep.

“He made a great read of finding me open,” Thielen said, “and just didn’t complete the pass.”

Thielen also was asked whether he was having a hard time getting open against the Chicago secondary.

“It didn’t feel like that out there,” Thielen said. “I didn’t feel that.”

Although it wasn’t an obvious and overt shot at Cousins, Thielen said enough to invite fair questions and scrutiny as to whether he said more publicly than he should have said. Especially since Thielen, when discussing the Stefon Diggs situation on WCCO, incanted the mantra that is most closely associated with Bill Belichick but that traces to the mentor Belichick shares with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: Duane Charles “Bill” Parcells.

“Something I remind myself every day, just do your job to the best of your ability and that’s the most important thing,” Thielen said when deferring comment on Diggs.

Belichick would say it’s not Thielen’s job to comment, directly or indirectly, on the performance of any other player. And it’s our job as the media to point these things out. It required no “twisting” or embellishment or anything other than ears, eyes, and common sense to understand what Thielen, one of the best receivers in the NFL, was really saying in the fresh rush of frustration that comes after a game in which the Minnesota offense couldn’t run, couldn’t pass, couldn’t score, couldn’t win.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Adam Thielen: “The media always tries to twist things”

  1. Again, you’re trying to create a narrative. So don’t make it worse by complaining about the fact you have to now defend yourselves for “doing your job”. You’re becoming the story. It’s time to let it go and stop trying to rake up muck between Diggs, Thielen and Cousins.

  2. When the QB literally has to bring you onto his radio show and publicly apologize to you, the media didn’t misinterpret or twist squat. Thielen had no problem throwing Cousins under the bus. At least have the stones to own it.

  3. Que up the Keenum lovers who are hanging onto 2017. Conveniently forgetting how easy that schedule was. Treat Cousins as a three year plan, and don’t judge the team game to game. Give the team a chance to grow and then judge them after his 3 year contract ends.

  4. Cousins deserves to get anything thrown at him. At least it will be on target and not a check down. Why the best receiving tandem in the NFL has nothing to show in 4 games is bizarre. Zimmer needs to wake up, as well.

  6. Cousins “is who we thought he was” Just rely on him being a better than average passer and game manager and let the running game an defense win games. Go 10-6, and get a win in the first round, then see what happens.

  7. I don’t think you could interpret what Thielen said in a way that wouldn’t invite questions. If he kept his thoughts in-house and was spoke directly to the person that he was referring to,,he wouldn’t have to complain that the media twisted it. HE created it. The media didn’t twist anything.

  8. I think that Chicago’s Defense may have had something to do with not being able to run, pass, score, or win. It’s not like they were out there by themselves, playing catch.

    Also, the media DOES make news, not report it. ESPN has become a joke because of it. I guess it is great for people who thrive off of drama. The rest of us just get sick of it. I can’t even watch anything on “sports” networks besides the games themselves…and even they are getting ridiculous with their manufactured drama.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!