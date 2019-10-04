Bills quarterback Josh Allen still in concussion protocol

AP

It’s looking more and more like Bills quarterback Josh Allen will miss this week’s game against the Titans.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters than Allen remains in the concussion protocol, as he’s been since taking a shot to the head from Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones last week.

Allen has done some work in practice this week, but exercising without symptoms is part of the protocol process. He still has to be cleared by an independent neurologist.

If he’s not cleared, Matt Barkley will start for the Bills this week.