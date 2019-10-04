Clay Matthews out a month with broken jaw

Getty Images

Rams linebacker Clay Matthews will miss a month after breaking his jaw Thursday night.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Friday afternoon, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, that Matthews will undergo surgery.

McVay said the team believes Seahawks running back Chris Carson inadvertently kicked Matthews in the face.

It appears on video the injury occurred on Carson’s 6-yard run on third-and-goal from the 11-yard line in the fourth quarter when Matthews dove at Carson’s legs.

Matthews played 47 of 74 defensive snaps and made five tackles and a sack.