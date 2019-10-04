Colt McCoy to start for Washington Sunday

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden has made his decision, which basically amounted to picking C) Other.

Gruden just told reporters that Colt McCoy will start this week against the Patriots, in his first action of the season.

McCoy was coming off multiple surgeries related to last December’s broken leg.

But with Case Keenum coming off a foot injury, and rookie Dwayne Haskins failing to inspire in his cameo last week, Gruden is going with the known commodity.

He said McCoy took all the first team reps in practice this week, and the team was aware of how this one was going to go. He also said he knows who will back up Sunday, but he wasn’t disclosing that information.

Gruden has long defended McCoy, and apparently sees him as the safest option at the moment, at a time when his own job security is very much in question.