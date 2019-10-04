Cowboys rule out Tyron Smith; La’el Collins questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith this week.

The team ruled him out.

It was not unexpected. Smith sprained his ankle late in Sunday’s loss to the Saints and did not practice all week.

Cam Fleming will start. He made three starts for Smith last season.

The Cowboys hope to have right tackle La’el Collins. He returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two days of work this week, and the Cowboys list him as questionable.

Defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and receiver Michael Gallup (knee) also are questionable.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a full practice Friday despite injures to his knee, shoulder and now heel. Dallas added the heel injury to the report Friday.