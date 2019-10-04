Darius Leonard ruled out by Colts

Getty Images

Linebacker Darius Leonard returned to practice for the Colts this week, but he didn’t clear the final stage of the concussion protocol and that will keep him out of Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s the third straight game that Leonard will miss because of the head injury and he’ll resume his attempt to clear the protocol in time to play once the Colts return from their Week Six bye.

The Colts defense will also be without safety Clayton Geathers (concussion), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (knee). That will make slowing down the Chiefs offense even more difficult for the Colts on Sunday night.

Reich also announced that wide receiver Parris Campbell had a procedure to deal with his abdominal injury and will miss the game as a result. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quad) practiced on Friday for the first time this week and the Colts hope to have him against Kansas City.