Davante Adams remains out of practice

The Packers appear set to head to Dallas without their top receiver.

Davante Adams is once again out of practice today, as he has been all week with a toe injury. Although the Packers have not yet announced anything about Adams’ status for Sunday against the Cowboys, it seems unlikely that he would play without practicing.

Adams has 25 catches for 378 yards this season, leading the team in both categories.

Also not practicing today for the Packers are running back Jamaal Williams (concussion) and cornerbacks Kevin King (groin) and Tony Brown (hamstring).