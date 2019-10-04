DeSean Jackson out again this week for the Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles won’t have DeSean Jackson this week, but there was good news in terms of their injury report.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jackson would not play this week, but that Jason Peters would be available for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

The veteran left tackle was added to the injury report yesterday, but Pederson said that won’t keep him off the field.

Jackson will be missing his third straight game with a groin injury, though the Eagles ought to be able to withstand his absence against the Jets.

Pederson also said cornerback Sidney Jones would be able to play. He’s been limited this week with a hamstring issue.