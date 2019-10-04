Devin White could return this week

Getty Images

The Buccaneers appear to be getting their first rounder back on the field this week.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said linebacker Devin White would be a game-time decision for Sunday’s division game against the Saints.

White has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but practiced this week and seems to be on track to play. The Bucs defense has played better than expected this year, and adding White back in should only help.

Arians said that wide receiver Breshad Perriman and linebacker Jack Cichy won’t play Sunday.