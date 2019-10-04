Freddie Kitchens complains about Odell Beckham getting held

Getty Images

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is continuing to work the refs in an attempt to get better protection for receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Kitchens told reporters that he’s done talking about last week’s game against the Ravens, in which he complained that Beckham was roughed up by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but he does have a problem with the way Beckham gets held downfield without the officials flagging it.

“Here is what I think is difficult: for Odell not to be able to run a route without getting grabbed. I think that is what frustrates him. We are working on him just staying to course, and he does a good job of staying of course. I will just say that,” he said.

Kitchens said Beckham can handle himself in physical coverage, but the rules against holding need to be enforced.

“Odell is a physical guy, too. I am not scared of a corner being physical with Odell. That is not what I am scared of. I do not want people grabbing him down the field, though,” he said.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said opposing cornerbacks know they can’t keep up with Beckham without holding him.

“I think we sent in some of those plays to be reviewed. That is the frustrating part, but that is what teams are going to do to him – try to take him out of the game, frustrate him,” Mayfield said.

Monday night’s matchup between Beckham and 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman should be a good one — and the Browns want the officials to be watching for Sherman holding.