Giants rule out Saquon Barkley

The Giants have closed the door on running back Saquon Barkley‘s chances of playing this weekend.

Head coach Pat Shurmur trumpeted the idea of having Barkley back in the lineup after missing one game with a high ankle sprain, but Barkley was ruled out by the team on Friday.

Shurmur also scoffed at timelines that had Barkley set to miss as many as eight weeks and it does seem that the back will return sooner rather than later. Videos from Giants workouts show him running and changing direction without any apparent difficulty and Barkley has maintained that he’ll beat predictions about how long he’s going to be out of action.

Wayne Gallman will get the start again for the Giants against the Vikings with Jon Hilliman as the No. 2 back. The Giants play against the Patriots on Thursday night in Week Six, so the Giants don’t have to wait long for another chance to bring Barkley back.

The Giants also ruled out linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion). Linebacker Lorenzo Carter (neck) is listed as questionable.