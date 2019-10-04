Jalen Ramsey won’t play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey again this week.

Ramsey has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers due to the back injury that also kept him from playing in Denver last weekend.

The Jaguars didn’t rule Ramsey out ahead of the Broncos game despite the fact that he didn’t practice all week due to his back, a reported illness and the birth of his daughter. Ramsey remained out of practice all this week and the Jaguars didn’t bother extending the intrigue with another questionable tag.

Everything from the last two weeks has played out against the backdrop of Ramsey’s trade request, which the Jaguars say they have no plans to accept at the moment. That leaves Ramsey as a member of the team, but the Jags will once again have to find a way to win without his help.