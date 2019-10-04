Jarvis Landry expected to practice Friday

Getty Images

The Browns offense got some good news on Friday.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry went into the concussion protocol during last Sunday’s win over the Ravens and he didn’t practice on Thursday, but it looks like they have a good chance of getting him back in the lineup on Monday.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Landry is expected to take part in practice on Friday. Assuming he gets through the session without any trouble and doesn’t have any symptoms afterwards, it’s a good bet that he’ll be fully cleared for Monday night’s game.

Landry was having a huge game before getting hurt last weekend. He had eight catches for 167 yards and is averaging 18.2 yards per catch for the season, so his presence in the lineup is a big positive for Cleveland’s chances of improving to 3-2 on the year.