Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady

The Cowboys have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and Tony Romo owns most of the team’s passing records. Dak Prescott is the next in line, with a chance to put his name in the Ring of Honor a long time from now.

So Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on his radio show Friday: What former Cowboys quarterback does Prescott most remind you of?

Jones’ answer was surprising.

“Oh, I think he’s neither. I really do,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, referring to Romo and Troy Aikman. “I think he’s more like [Tom] Brady. Now, I’m not going to. . . .We know Tom Brady, and he’s no Tom Brady. I didn’t say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams. He will be on teams that have better defense than others. He will be on teams that have better protection than others. I think we got us one in Dak.”

Prescott has played 52 games. He is 35-17, completing 1,067 of 1,602 passes (66.6 percent) for 12,019 yards with 76 touchdowns and 28 touchdowns.

In Brady’s first 52 starts, he went 40-12, completing 1,053 of 1,703 passes (61.8 percent) for 11,570 yards with 80 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.

What separates the two, of course, is Brady’s Super Bowl titles.

He already had two rings after his first 52 starts and was on his way to winning his third later in the 2004 season.

Prescott is only 1-2 in the postseason and has yet to get his team to the NFC Championship Game.

That’s what caused Stephen Jones to pause when told what his father had said.

“Obviously Dak’s got some Super Bowls to win, and I sure hope that’s coming our way,” the team’s executive vice president said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We want to be on that train with him when he starts to hopefully put these Super Bowl wins together. Certainly, he has the ability to do that.”