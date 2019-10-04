Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady

Posted by Charean Williams on October 4, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and Tony Romo owns most of the team’s passing records. Dak Prescott is the next in line, with a chance to put his name in the Ring of Honor a long time from now.

So Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked on his radio show Friday: What former Cowboys quarterback does Prescott most remind you of?

Jones’ answer was surprising.

“Oh, I think he’s neither. I really do,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, referring to Romo and Troy Aikman. “I think he’s more like [Tom] Brady. Now, I’m not going to. . . .We know Tom Brady, and he’s no Tom Brady. I didn’t say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams. He will be on teams that have better defense than others. He will be on teams that have better protection than others. I think we got us one in Dak.”

Prescott has played 52 games. He is 35-17, completing 1,067 of 1,602 passes (66.6 percent) for 12,019 yards with 76 touchdowns and 28 touchdowns.

In Brady’s first 52 starts, he went 40-12, completing 1,053 of 1,703 passes (61.8 percent) for 11,570 yards with 80 touchdowns and 43 interceptions.

What separates the two, of course, is Brady’s Super Bowl titles.

He already had two rings after his first 52 starts and was on his way to winning his third later in the 2004 season.

Prescott is only 1-2 in the postseason and has yet to get his team to the NFC Championship Game.

That’s what caused Stephen Jones to pause when told what his father had said.

“Obviously Dak’s got some Super Bowls to win, and I sure hope that’s coming our way,” the team’s executive vice president said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We want to be on that train with him when he starts to hopefully put these Super Bowl wins together. Certainly, he has the ability to do that.”

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Jerry Jones compares Dak Prescott to Tom Brady

  4. Can’t wait to see the fanboys defend Tom Brady’s honour without reading the article. They are comparable in stats and wins except the playoffs.

  9. Can’t wait to see the fanboys defend Tom Brady’s honour without reading the article. They are comparable in stats and wins except the playoffs.
    ______________________
    Hahaha. So they are the same except one has won superbowls and they other hasn’t won anything. It like comparing a Lamborghini and a pinto. They both use gas and have 4 tires what’s the difference. Dont embarrass yourself Jerry.

  10. Can’t wait to see the fanboys defend Tom Brady’s honour without reading the article. They are comparable in stats and wins except the playoffs.
    ——————
    Yeah, and it’s one heck of a big EXCEPTION, LOL!!
    ( for the record I did read the article)!
    So blessed to have the best in New England!

  11. I don’t know what to do with this.

    On the face of it, it’s a nuts comparison.

    But statistically, Dak was marginally better than Brady through his first 52 games. Can’t deny the numbers.

    Weird. Meaningless. And weird. But mostly meaningless.

  12. Hmmm every time the oline has a problem Zek and Dak disappear … and that line is breaking down for having to carry them. Josh Norman “ Anybody can do that “

  15. 6burgh says:
    October 4, 2019 at 5:07 pm
    Can’t wait to see the fanboys defend Tom Brady’s honour without reading the article. They are comparable in stats and wins except the playoffs.
    ——————————————–
    Well the playoffs are kind of what counts. And for the knucklehead who talked about “two yard Tom and the quality of his receivers” let me say certain recreational things must now be legal in your state.

  16. Can’t wait to see the fanboys defend Tom Brady’s honour without reading the article. They are comparable in stats and wins except the playoff.

    ———

    Yes but the second season is the playoffs. The real season. The playoffs are everything… The playoffs separate the men from the boys.

    No pun intended.

  17. vancouversportsbro says:
    October 4, 2019 at 5:10 pm
    Disagree, he’s better than two yard tom Brady. You give Prescott the receivers Brady has and he’d do even better!

    But yet your one year dynasty aka the Seahawks couldn’t stop him in the 4th q of the SB.

  18. Jerry Jones has lost his mind, (there is no proof that he ever had one but that’s a separate argument). I have saying the same thing for 25 years now, the Cowboys will never win a Superbowl without a compotent GM and they dont’ have one as of this moment.

  20. Do you guys think Brady wouldn’t be doing even better right now if he had both Jason Witten and Amari Cooper next to Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Sony Michel, and Julian Edelman? It’s not like Dak didn’t have Dez Bryant. While Brady had Gronk for many years, he missed the entire 2016 season and was rarely healthy. Tony Romo was closer to Brady than Dak. Let’s be real here.

  21. Jerry just be partying hard again because this is delusional. Dak isn’t even in the same realm of talent that Brady is. It’s actually disrespectful comparing an average player to the hands down GOAT to ever play the position. I hope Jerry keeps thinking like this so he signs Dak to an overpriced contract. Sorry Jerry, America has a new team.

    #kisstherings #goatqb #goatcoach #goatfranchise

  22. You cannot compare Brady first two years vs Zak because the pass interference rules were different as Brady’s first two years you could mug the receiver.Today you can’t touch the receiver . Thank you Bill Polian !

  24. Funny how the white QBs aren’t sweating their contracts while Dak is being made to beg for a contract. Goff, Garappolo, Stafford, Dalton, Foles, Cousins, and Tovers are all paid no problem, yet none of them have the stats or consistency that Prescott has.

  25. Some trolls will jump on this as per usual, but Jones is comparing them in a general sense, not in terms of quality and accomplishments. In fact, if you watch the two on tape you realize they are very similar in terms of passing styles too. Like Brady, Prescott doesn’t have an NFL elite arm, but both have arms that can get the job done in quick throw situations and when a deeper throw needs to be dialed up they can line the mechanics up for a pretty throw. Prescott and Brady also take what defenses give them and attack with discipline through the air, rather than trying to force the ball into tight windows or attack deep for the sake of it. They also prioritize avoiding interceptions. Prescott isn’t as good within this style of play as Brady, naturally, but the style is very similar.

  26. If and perhaps when Prescott, or Mahomes, or Wilson, help their respective teams win their 3rd Super Bowl, you can start to compare them to Montana. If/when they win a fourth, you can consider comparing them to Brady. Until then let it go. As of right now, none of them are even worthy of being compared to the likes of Elway, or Marino and his zero rings, or Favre, or Rodgers, or Roethlisberger, etc.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!