Jonathan Jones reached out to Josh Allen, says “it was just football”

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was penalized for his hit that knocked out Josh Allen on Sunday. Jones, though, was not ejected, and he said he hasn’t heard from the NFL about a fine.

The Bills were upset about the hit, which has Allen questionable for this week’s game. The Patriots have disagreed that the hit was dirty.

Jones, though, did reach out to Allen on social media.

Jones would not say what they discussed, calling it a private conversation.

“It was just football,” Jones said, via Henry McKenna of USA Today. “Got a chance to talk to him. Now I’m good.”