Josh Gordon, Michael Bennett removed from injury report

The Patriots put wide receiver Josh Gordon on the injured report earlier this week, but he’s apparently made a quick recovery.

The Patriots removed Gordon and defensive end Michael Benentt from the report altogether, clearing the way for them to face Washington Sunday.

That’s a significant boost for a receiving group that has had its share of injuries and external issues this year.

Gordon has 14 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown this year, continuing to show his big play ability.

The Patriots still list five players as questionable: Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin), wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder).