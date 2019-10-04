Julio Jones wants everyone on Falcons offense to do their jobs

Getty Images

The Falcons gained 422 yards last Sunday, but they only managed to score 10 points in a 14-point loss to the Titans.

Wide receiver Julio Jones called that “not good enough to win football games” and it wasn’t an isolated event. The Falcons offense is 12th in the league in yards through four weeks, but they rank just 26th in points scored.

Jones said that the reason the team’s ability to move the ball hasn’t turned into more points is because “there was always one guy here and there” failing to do his job and said that has to change for the team to improve on their 1-3 start.

“Everybody have fun but just be on your details,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Go out here and cut it loose. We can’t get that right until everybody collectively does their job instead of worrying somebody else’s job. I have to take care of Julio and everybody just [has] to take care of themselves to go out there and play and be accountable. Once everyone is doing that together, we can go out there and play Falcon football.”

The “do your job” mantra has been a staple for the Patriots for years and the results speak for themselves. It seems Jones would like to see his team take a page from that book before the 2019 season gets away from them.