Mike Zimmer: “I don’t know, we’ll see” if Stefon Diggs plays Sunday

The Vikings released their final injury report of the week on Friday and it does not feature an injury designation for wide receiver Stefon Diggs after Diggs missed practice earlier this week for what the team said were non-injury reasons.

That would suggest that Diggs is set to play against the Giants this Sunday, but head coach Mike Zimmer stopped well short of writing Diggs’s name into the lineup.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” Zimmer said at a press conference when asked whether Diggs would play this weekend.

During a Thursday media session, Diggs was asked about trade chatter and said he believes there’s “truth to all rumors” while adding that he “can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it’s not.” Zimmer later said Diggs’s situation was an “internal matter.”

Zimmer was asked on Friday if Diggs could be held out of the game as punishment for missing practice. He replied that Diggs has already been punished, but it feels like there’s still much to play out between the wideout and the team.