Odell Beckham says he was fined for Marlon Humphrey scuffle

AP

The Browns didn’t like Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s behavior toward wide receiver Odell Beckham during last Sunday’s game and the NFL didn’t care for Beckham’s behavior.

Beckham was penalized for unnecessary roughness after the incident and said on Friday that he has been fined by the league for his actions. Beckham said that he plans to appeal the fine.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Humphrey choked Beckham during the exchange and the Ravens responded with a video to defend Humphrey against that allegation. It didn’t move Kitchens or other Browns, but Beckham didn’t have much to say about it on Friday.

“We grown ass men, you know what I mean? I can’t feel that when we’re out there,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We get hit every day. We get hit by 300-pounders. Something like that? I’m good.”

Center JC Tretter was also penalized for unnecessary roughness after the scuffle and Beckham said that Tretter was also fined by the league this week.