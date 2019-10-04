Packers rule out Davante Adams

Getty Images

A report last Friday indicated that the turf toe injury Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered in a Week Four loss to the Eagles would not keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

It will keep him out of at least one game, however. Adams did not take part in practice at all this week and he has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and Darrius Sheppard will be the receiving options for Aaron Rodgers in Dallas.

The Packers offense will also be without running back Jamaal Williams as he remains in the concussion protocol after being injured against the Eagles. Cornerback Tony Brown won’t play due to a hamstring injury and cornerback Kevin King (groin) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.