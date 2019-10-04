Panthers rule five out for Jaguars game

Getty Images

The Panthers won’t have much trouble submitting their game-day inactives Sunday.

Blocking the Jaguars might be more difficult.

The Panthers have already ruled out five players for Sunday’s game, which will trigger more shuffling on the offensive line.

They ruled out right guard Trai Turner (ankle) and left tackle Greg Little (concussion), along with cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion), and quarterback Cam Newton (foot).

They now have to decide where to deploy Daryl Williams, who started the year at left tackle, struggled, then moved to right guard when Turner was injured. Little started at left tackle last week.

The Panthers have three other key players listed as questionable (Brian Burns, Gerald McCoy, Eric Reid), but all three worked Friday and should be ready.