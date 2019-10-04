Report: Jay Gruden didn’t want Haskins, and Haskins can sense that

Getty Images

A widespread sense that Washington coach Jay Gruden didn’t want the team to draft rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn’t just speculation.

The Washington Post reports both that Gruden did not want Haskins, and that Haskins can sense Gruden didn’t want him. Both of those pieces of information are attributed to unnamed sources who are close to the situation in Washington.

Gruden certainly hasn’t acted like he thinks much of Haskins, putting him on the field only when both Case Keenum was hurt and Colt McCoy was inactive. Gruden has still not said who will start this week.

The good news for Haskins is that Gruden is highly unlikely to be Washington’s coach next year, and perhaps not even for much longer this year. Haskins has a chance to play for a coach who believes in him, even if he didn’t get drafted by a coach who believed in him.