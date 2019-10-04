Report: Jay Gruden didn’t want Haskins, and Haskins can sense that

October 4, 2019
A widespread sense that Washington coach Jay Gruden didn’t want the team to draft rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn’t just speculation.

The Washington Post reports both that Gruden did not want Haskins, and that Haskins can sense Gruden didn’t want him. Both of those pieces of information are attributed to unnamed sources who are close to the situation in Washington.

Gruden certainly hasn’t acted like he thinks much of Haskins, putting him on the field only when both Case Keenum was hurt and Colt McCoy was inactive. Gruden has still not said who will start this week.

The good news for Haskins is that Gruden is highly unlikely to be Washington’s coach next year, and perhaps not even for much longer this year. Haskins has a chance to play for a coach who believes in him, even if he didn’t get drafted by a coach who believed in him.

33 responses to "Report: Jay Gruden didn't want Haskins, and Haskins can sense that"

  3. Shades of John Fox and Mitch Trubisky with the Bears. It’s a tough way for a kid to start his NFL career.

  6. . . . Or Haskins has the chance to get what RGIII got in Gruden – a new coach who didn’t pick him and wants his own quarterback, but has to tell ownership that he can make it work with Haskins in order to get the job.

  10. No idea how Jay Gruden has survived the axe for so long. The Redskins are a terrible team and an awful organisation, with an owner that is as likeable as the you-know-what on the bottom of my boots…..

  11. it was obvious from looking at gruden’s offense and haskins’ skill set that they are not a good match. jay runs the west coast dink n dunk and haskins throws bombs. gruden wanted daniel jones and the skins ownership is so bad that they are forcing a square peg in a round hole, careers be damned.

    snyder has turned my love for this team into bitter ash. gruden is not the problem, but he will certainly be blamed

  13. “Kind of a tough spot for both guys but they should both be professionals about it.”

    Haskins has been remarkably professional about it. Not sure if your comment was meant to throw shade on him or something got lost in translation.

  15. Gruden wants to keep his job. If Haskins was good enough to help him do that, Haskins would be on the field. If you just watch haskins against a terrible Giants secondary it’s easy to see why he’s 3rd on the depth chart.

  18. Please for the love of God get Gruden out of here asap! Dan and Bruce need to go too but that’s a bit more unrealistic. Let’s at least get 1 of 3 out of the picture.

  20. Remember when Little Danny said he had stepped back from trying to run things? Good times.

    And you know Bruce doesn’t do anything without Danny’s consent.

  21. Or there is always the option that Haskins is a bad fit for Jay’s offense and a possibility he just isn’t going to be a good NFL starting QB no matter what team or coach had drafted him.

    For all of the issues and losing that has plagued Washington for the majority of Synder’s ownership of the team makes me want to give Gruden the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise. Snyder owns the team and can do why he wants but to draft a QB ur head coach doesn’t want makes no sense. If ur going to draft Haskins and u know ur coach just does not want him then if u r so sold on Haskins just fire Gruden right after the draft as it’s only going to hurt the progression of Haskins in the long term especially now w story out and know he’s gonna have questions asked about it

  22. The Redskins front office foisting a quarterback on a coach who prefers a different quarterback? That’s never happened before with RG3, Donovan McNabb, Patrick Ramsey, Jeff George or others.

  27. Given the track record of the ownership and front office in Washington. I don’t think you can blame the success or failure of a quarterback or head coach on the head coach or quarterback.

  28. New coach next year??? LOL….a plump turkey has a better chance of surviving past Thanksgiving than Gruden does.

  29. Can anyone explain why you would draft a QB that your coach didn’t want and then expect it to work out . The Redskins should have dumped Gruden and his mediocre record when he made it clear he didn’t want Haskins. Now they wasted a year of developing Haskins and are going to fire Gruden anyway . Feel sorry for Washington fans because it’s clear as long as Snyder is the owner they are ging to be stuck with a losing team with no hope .

  30. The source of this leak is 100% either Jay Gruden or a minion doing his bidding. He knows he’s out, and he would prefer both that people not associate him with this super-questionable pick, and that people believe this discord, and not his atrocious record, was the reason he inevitably does get canned.

  31. I think Haskins will be good in the right system. The tough thing about firing Gruden now is that you don’t really accomplish anything this year. That great “offensive mind” that you would want is coaching somewhere and the only thing you can really do is promote from within. You’d be going through the motions this year and a lot of guys will want out of Washington.

  32. In addition to being a horrible coach, Gruden is utterly unprofessional. He is getting paid millions upon millions of dollars a year and his teams are consistently sloppy, undisciplined, penalty plague and and Grudenis constay out coached following each half. The least Gruden could do for all that money and all those loses is not to malign his own quarterback, who by all accounts is a terrific guy. But Gruden is not only a loser. Behind the avuncular facade Gruden is a complete punk. Good riddance Jay — you will never see a head coaching gig again.

