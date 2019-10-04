Richie Incognito pops up on injury report with back issue

Getty Images

The Raiders might be a little short-handed as they try to work against the Bears defense this week.

According to Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Raiders guard Richie Incognito was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury, and will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Incognito did not participate in Friday’s practice, after he was listed as limited Thursday. That’s heading the wrong direction, considering they’re still without guard Gabe Jackson (knee) against a defense that has played pretty well lately and has a certain motivated former Raider.

The Raiders also lost starting guard Jordan Devey to a season-ending pectoral injury this week. Denzelle Good is likely the replacement at right guard, but they’re running out of options if Incognito can’t play.

Also listed as questionable for the Raiders are receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson (who didn’t participate Friday), along with rookie defensive end Clelin Ferrell (concussion protocol), and return man/special teamer Dwayne Harris.