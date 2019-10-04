Russell Wilson a godsend on an emotional night for him

Getty Images

Before the Seahawks needed a gift, they were thankful for the way Russell Wilson played.

But since Wilson was left to pray for (and then receive) a missed field goal by Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein, Wilson came to believe it was something else.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks quarterback was moved after the game, tying the dramatic win to the pregame ceremony putting late owner Paul Allen into the team’s Ring of Honor. Allen died last October.

“Just emotional because, you know, tonight was to tribute Paul Allen,” Wilson said. “I think about what he meant to this world, and just to me, personally, and my family. He gave me an opportunity to play here. I’m one of 32 men in the world who get to do what I get to do, and I’m grateful for that.

“I was telling the guys in the locker room . . . for those (new) guys who didn’t know Paul, Paul believed big. . . . I was telling the guys, I think at the end of the game, he blew a little wind on that [kick], to the right.”

Whether there was spiritual involvement or not, there was Wilson himself, who continued a run of MVP-level play.

Wilson was 17-of-23 for 268 yards and four touchdowns, for a near-perfect 151.8 passer rating. But coach Pete Carroll’s not seeing the flaws, saying this was the best start of Wilson’s career.

“He was spectacular. I don’t remember him being that on, that thoroughly in the game in really difficult situations,” Carroll said. “Exquisite. Awesome.”

With the way Wilson’s playing (12 touchdowns and no interceptions in their 4-1 start), the Seahawks might not need help from beyond. But they’ll gladly take it.