Sammy Watkins listed as questionable to face Colts

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Colts on Sunday night and another member of the receiving corps may also be out of action.

Sammy Watkins was listed on Kansas City’s injury reports on Wednesday and Thursday as a full participant with a shoulder injury. Friday saw Watkins drop to limited participation and he is also now listed with a hamstring issue.

The Chiefs offense has held up well without Hill in the last three games, but losing another wideout would provide more of a test for the unit.

Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, De'Anthony Thomas and Byron Pringle are the healthy wideouts for the Chiefs.