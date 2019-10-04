Sean McVay: Rams still confident in Greg Zuerlein

Getty Images

The Rams missed a game-winning field goal attempt in the final seconds of Thursday night’s loss in Seattle, but they haven’t lost faith in kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he remains confident in Zuerlein, who is now 12-for-15 on field goals this year.

“He just missed it. We have a lot of confidence in Greg. It’s one kick,” McVay said. “He’s made a lot of big kicks for us. He’s going to continue to make a lot of big kicks for us.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff said the 30-29 loss was about more than any one play.

“It didn’t all come down to that kick,” Goff said. “There are a lot of plays that we could have done better. . . . There’s a million things that could have gone differently to change that game.”

But the big one was the missed field goal, and that’s the one the Rams will remember. Even if they can’t blame their loss on one player.