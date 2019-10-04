Source: Jay Gruden videos are not new

Getty Images

Those videos including images of Washington coach Jay Gruden that emerged on Friday are not new videos.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the videos are more than a year old, if not older than that.

So why are they showing up for the first time today, on the same day Gruden announced that Colt McCoy, and not rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins, will start at quarterback against the Patriots? That’s open to interpretation, speculation, and further reporting. For now, it’s fair to wonder whether someone within the Washington organization had a role in leaking the videos.

Obviously, we’re not alleging that someone from the organization actually did leak the videos. We’re suggesting that, given the broader circumstances, it’s fair to raise the question — and to pursue the answer.

Some in league circles wonder whether the team hopes to fire Gruden with cause, cutting off his right to ongoing pay. That’s precisely what the team did more than two years ago, when firing G.M. Scot McCloughan.

It’s unclear whether anyone within the organization knew about the videos, or whether they had access to the videos. It’s also debatable whether the videos contain any evidence that would make Gruden susceptible to a termination with cause. Regardless, the videos are now out there, they’re not new, and as soon as Sunday night or Monday Gruden could be relieved of his duties as the head coach in Washington. Coincidentally, or not, those videos will at a minimum may Gruden seem less sympathetic, if he’s indeed fired.