Titans activate Taylor Lewan

Left tackle Taylor Lewan became eligible to return from his four-game suspension on Monday and the team got around to adding him to the 53-man roster on Friday.

The team announced that Lewan has been activated ahead of Sunday’s game against the Bills. Running back David Fluellen was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Fluellen was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Lewan said this week that he’s working to keep his “emotions in check” after missing the first month of the season.

Lewan was suspended for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Dennis Kelly stepped into the starting lineup during his absence and will return to his role as a swing tackle now that Lewan is back.