Tyreek Hill practices again, but won’t play Sunday night

Getty Images

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill took some steps back toward the Chiefs lineup this week, but the team will go without him again on Sunday night.

Hill participated in practice for the third straight day on Friday and that work led some to wonder if he might be cleared to play against the Colts. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid put an end to that speculation after Friday’s practice, however.

Hill has been ruled out for the fourth straight game due to the clavicle injury he suffered in the season opener. The Chiefs will play the Texans in Week Six and another week of uninterrupted practice work might be enough for Hill to get the green light to play.

Reid said that he does expect running back Damien Williams to play. Williams missed the last two games with a knee injury, but has practiced this week.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring) have also been ruled out for this weekend.