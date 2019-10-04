Week Five injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Five of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Seahawks and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Ravens at Steelers

The Ravens listed C Matt Skura (knee), CB Cyrus Jones (foot) and DT Brandon Williams (knee) as questionable. CB Jimmy Smith (knee) will miss his fourth straight game.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) called himself questionable on Friday and the Steelers listed him with the same designation a short time later. FB Roosevelt Nix (knee) and LB Anthony Chickillo (foot) are both out for Sunday. TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) and LB Vince Williams (hamstring) are also listed as questionable.

Patriots at Washington

RB Rex Burkhead (foot), S Patrick Chung (heel), S Nate Ebner (groin), WR Julian Edelman (chest), and LB Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) are questionable to play for the Patriots on Sunday.

Washington will be starting Colt McCoy at quarterback, but he’ll be short on tight ends with Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed ruled out due to concussions. G Brandon Scherff (ankle) and LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring) have also been ruled out. QB Case Keenum (foot), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring), CB Josh Norman (knee) and C Chase Roullier (knee) are listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Panthers

The Jaguars didn’t wait until Sunday to rule CB Jalen Ramsey (back) out this week. TE Josh Oliver (hamstring) is also out and DE Lerentee McCray (oblique) is listed as questionable.

It’s a crowded injury report for the Panthers this week. QB Cam Newton (foot), G Trai Turner (ankle), CB Dontae Jackson (groin), T Greg Little (concussion), and TE Chris Manhertz (concussion) have all been ruled out. DE Brian Burns (wrist), S Eric Reid (ankle) and DT Gerald McCoy (knee) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Bengals

DE Zach Allen (neck), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), WR Christian Kirk (ankle), S Charles Washington (shoulder) and OL Jordan Mills (knee) are out for the Cardinals. WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring), P Andy Lee (right hip), OL Justin Pugh (shoulder), CB Tramaine Brock (back), LB Ezekiel Turner (hand, hamstring) and LB Terrell Suggs (back) are listed as questionable.

WR A.J. Green (ankle), T Cordy Glenn (concussion) and DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) will not play for the Bengals.

Falcons at Texans

The Falcons ruled out CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson (groin), RB Kenjon Barner (knee), G Jamon Brown (concussion) and P Matt Bosher (groin). S Damontae Kazee (illness) is listed as questionable.

OL Greg Mancz (concussion) will not play for the Texans. S Tashaun Gipson (wrist, hip), CB Lonnie Johnson (groin) and WR Kenny Stills (hamstring, ankle) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Saints

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) and LB Jack Cichy (elbow) won’t play for the Buccaneers. T Demar Dotson (calf) is listed as questionable.

The Saints ruled out QB Drew Brees (thumb) and DE Trey Hendrickson (neck) on Friday.

Vikings at Giants

CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow, groin) and LB Kentrell Brothers (wrist, hamstring) are out for the Vikings.

The Giants teased a return from RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) this week, but ruled him out on Friday. LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and LB Tae Davis (concussion) are also out while LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) is listed as questionable.

Bears at Raiders (in London)

The Bears ruled out QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) and DE Bilal Nichols (hand) from London on Friday. G Ted Larsen (knee) and WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) were ruled out before the team crossed the pond. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) is listed as doubtful and DL Akiem Hicks (knee) is considered questionable.

G Gabe Jackson (knee) has been ruled out by the Raiders. WR Tyrell Williams (foot), G Richie Incognito (back), WR J.J. Nelson (knee), DE Clelin Ferrell (concussion) and WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Jets at Eagles

The Jets ruled out QB Sam Darnold (illness) for the third straight game and LB C.J. Mosley (groin) is set to miss his third in a row after being listed as doubtful. LB Jordan Jenkins (calf) is also out while G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee) joins Mosley in the doubtful group. WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DL Quinnen Williams (ankle) and TE Dan Brown (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains out of action along with CB Ronald Darby (hamstring), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) and CB Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck). CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Bills at Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen (concussion) is listed as questionable after moving from limited to full practice participation on Friday. LB Corey Thompson (ankle) and TE Tyler Kroft (ankle) have been ruled out. FB Pat DiMarco (concussion), WR Robert Foster (groin), CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), S Dean Marlowe (concussion), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and RB Devin Singletary (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

The Titans ruled out OL Kevin Pamphile (knee). LB Cameron Wake (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Broncos at Chargers

The Broncos ruled out CB Bryce Callahan (foot). LB Josey Jewell (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring) and T Ja'Wuan James (knee) were listed as questionable on Friday.

The Chargers will play without TE Hunter Henry (knee) again this week. S Nasir Adderley (hamstring), K Michael Badgley (right groin) and RB Justin Jackson (calf) are likely out after being listed as doubtful. WR Travis Benjamin (hip), LB Thomas Davis (groin), TE Virgil Green (groin), WR Mike Williams (back) and defensive end Melvin Ingram (hamstring) were tagged as questionable.

Packers at Cowboys

The Packers will play without WR Davante Adams (toe) this week. RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) and CB Tony Brown (hamstring) are also out. CB Kevin King (groin) is listed as doubtful while LB Oren Burks (chest), T Bryan Bulaga (shoulder), LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) and DL Montravius Adams (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

T Tyron Smith (ankle) will not be in the Cowboys lineup. T La'el Collins (back), WR Michael Gallup (knee), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip) and NT Antwaun Woods (knee) make up the questionable contingent.

Colts at Chiefs

The Colts ruled out five players and listed five others as questionable. WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), S Clayton Geathers (concussion), S Malik Hooker (knee), LB Darius Leonard (concussion) and DL Tyquan Lewis (ankle) are the players ruled out. WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), RB Marlon Mack (ankle), CB Rock Ya-Sin (hip), S Rolan Milligan (knee) and LB Anthony Walker (shoulder) make up the questionable group.

The Chiefs ruled out WR Tyreek Hill (clavicle), T Eric Fisher (core muscle surgery) and LB Dorian O'Daniel (hamstring). WR Sammy Watkins (shoulder, hamstring) is listed as questionable after a limited practice on Friday. DE Alex Okafor (hip) and RB Damien Williams (knee) got the same tag, although Chiefs head coach Andy Reid indicated Williams is on track to play.