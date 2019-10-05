Bills promote receiver Duke Williams

Getty Images

The Bills promoted receiver Duke Williams from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Williams, who has never seen action in an NFL regular-season game, will play significant snaps, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

The Bills had an open roster spot after cutting offensive tackle Conor McDermott on Thursday.

Williams signed as a free agent during the offseason.

He was coming off a career season in the Canadian Football League, where he led the league in receiving yards with 1,579. Williams made 88 receptions and scored 11 touchdowns in 18 games with Edmonton.

Williams made six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns in preseason games against Carolina and Detroit.

The Bills waived him out of the preseason but signed him back to the practice squad.

Williams, 26, is the seventh receiver on Buffalo’s roster, though Robert Foster is questionable with a groin injury.