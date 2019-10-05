Brandin Cooks in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Rams receiver Brandin Cooks left Thursday night’s game to be evaluated for a concussion, and on Friday the team confirmed he has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Cooks was feeling good on Friday but will continue to be evaluated, Rams coach Sean McVay said.

“He was asymptomatic today and that was a positive thing for us,” McVay said.

Given that he’s feeling no symptoms and the Rams have three extra days before their Week Six game against the 49ers, Cooks has a good chance of playing. If he can’t play, wide receiver Josh Reynolds would likely see more snaps on offense.