Cardinals place Jordan Mills on IR, promote Darrell Daniels

The Cardinals placed offensive lineman Jordan Mills on injured reserve. They promoted tight end Darrell Daniels from the practice squad to take Mills’ roster spot.

Mills signed with the Cardinals on Sept. 10 after the Dolphins cut him.

He played three games, starting two, before his knee injury. Mills played 81 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Daniels has played one game for the Cardinals this season. He was inactive for another.

He has split time between the practice squad and the active roster all season.