DeMarcus Lawrence fined for second time this season

For the second time in four weeks, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is losing money.

The NFL fined Lawrence $21,056 for an illegal hit to Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday. Lawrence hit Bridgewater in the knees in the second quarter.

Officials penalized the Cowboys 15 yards for the hit.

Lawrence had a similar hit on Washington quarterback Case Keenum in Week Two that cost him the same amount.

Lawrence has 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries so far this season.

The NFL did not fine Saints safety Vonn Bell for an unnecessary roughness penalty he had in the first quarter Sunday.