Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams questionable for Monday night

The Browns could be getting their starting cornerbacks back for Monday Night Football.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are both questionable for the game against the 49ers with hamstring injuries. They’re listed as questionable even though they haven’t practiced on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday.

Both have missed each of the last two games. Given that the Browns play at San Francisco, more light could be shed on the situation on Sunday, when the road team travels to California.

Also questionable for the Week Five game are safety Morgan Burnett (quadricep), receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), tackle Christopher Hubbard (foot), and safety Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring). Tackle Kendall Lamm is out with a knee injury.

Not listed on the injury repory is receiver Jarvis Landry, who has exited the concussion protocol and who necessarily has been cleared to play.