Falcons place punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve

The Falcons have made a more permanent punter change.

Two weeks after adding Matt Wile when Matt Bosher couldn’t go due to injury, Bosher has been placed on injured reserve, and Wile has taken Bosher’s spot on the active roster.

Bosher punted in Week One, Week Two, and Week Four. He’s been the team’s punter since 2011, when he arrived via the sixth round of the draft.

Bosher already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Houston.

The Falcons also terminated the contract of tackle John Wetzel, a vested veteran who instantly becomes a free agent.